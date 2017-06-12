'Angels' join vigil for 49 Pulse victims

Story highlights June 12 marks one year since a gunman opened fire at Pulse, killing 49

A vigil was held overnight at the Orlando, Florida, nightclub

(CNN) Hundreds of people gathered at Pulse in Orlando overnight for a vigil to pay tribute to the 49 people killed at the nightclub a year ago.

The attack on June 12, 2016, was the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history. Gunman Omar Mateen was killed in a shootout with police hours later after storming the club.

CNN affiliate WKMG reported that 49 people dressed as angels surrounded the club ahead of a private memorial service for friends and families of the victims early Monday.

The angels -- wearing wide white wings and carrying candles -- were the same people who had shielded mourners in the days after the attack, the broadcaster said.

49 angels have arrived outside Pulse. Incredible scene. pic.twitter.com/2bzqBoXmwg — Justin Warmoth (@JustinWarmoth) June 12, 2017

Club owner Barbara Poma said attendees had "gathered in the name of love," while Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer told victims' loved ones they would "once again once again be able to smile, and dance, and laugh."

Hundreds have gathered outside Pulse nightclub as we approach the exact moment 49 lives were taken one year ago. pic.twitter.com/IFYZlkaGql — Justin Warmoth (@JustinWarmoth) June 12, 2017