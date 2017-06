Cost of removing Confederate monuments in New Orleans: $2.1 million

Story highlights Mayor originally estimated removal cost to be $170,000

(CNN) The controversial removal of four Confederate monuments in New Orleans cost the city $2.1 million, far more than what it said the price tag would be.

Mayor Mitch Landrieu originally said the project would cost just $170,000 and that private funds would pay for it.

The increased cost -- all of which the city bore -- comes from lengthy litigation and safety concerns about protest groups that wanted to leave the monuments up, Deputy Mayor Ryan Berni told CNN.

"I wouldn't call it a price discrepancy, he said, "but certainly a major escalation [in price]."

