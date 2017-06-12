Face of 'Dreamers' wins temporary protection from deportation

Story highlights ACLU: The decision has "huge implications" for Dreamers

"It will set a precedent for other cases like mine," Jessica Colotl says

(CNN) Jessica Colotl says her life flew into turmoil after US officials revoked her protection from deportation last month. She couldn't work. She was scared to drive. And at any moment she feared she could be deported to Mexico.

On Monday, the 28-year-old won a temporary reprieve after a federal judge ordered officials to reinstate her protections under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program while they reconsider her renewal application.

In his order, US District Judge Mark H. Cohen said US Citizenship and Immigration Services officials had not followed proper procedures when they revoked Colotl's protections under the program last month.

Immigrant rights advocates hailed the ruling as a victory that shows officials can't arbitrarily revoke the protections they granted to so-called Dreamers, undocumented immigrants who were brought to the United States as children.

"The court's decision today has huge implications for all Dreamers," said Lorella Praeli, director of immigration policy and campaigns at the American Civil Liberties Union. "The government can't just break its promises for no reason."

Read More