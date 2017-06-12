Judge orders officials to reinstate deportation protection for Jessica Colotl

(CNN) A federal judge has ordered officials to reinstate government protection from deportation for Jessica Colotl, an undocumented immigrant in Georgia who became a poster child for the national movement aimed at helping so-called Dreamers.

Colotl, 28, filed a lawsuit last month after officials denied her renewal application and revoked her protections under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

On Monday, U.S. District Judge Mark H. Cohen ordered U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services to temporarily reinstate protections while they reconsider Colotl's application, ruling that the agency had not followed proper procedures when officials revoked Colotl's protections under the program.

Colotl was born in Mexico and was brought to the United States by her parents 17 years ago, when she was 11 years old.

