Bill Cosby's defense rests without hearing from famed comedian

Cosby's defense rested without calling him to the stand

(CNN) Bill Cosby declined to testify in his criminal indecent assault trial on Monday, and his defense rested after calling just one repeat witness for further questioning.

In a sworn statement without the jury present, Cosby told Judge Steven O'Neill that he did not plan to testify in his own defense. In criminal trials, the onus is on prosecutors to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt, and defendants are not required to take the stand.

Jurors did hear Cosby's side of the story, though not in his voice. Last week, police detectives read aloud his statements to police in 2005 and in his civil deposition in 2006 responding to the allegations. Cosby has pleaded not guilty to three charges of aggravated indecent assault.

The prosecution rested its case on Friday after calling 12 witnesses to the stand. Those witnesses included a woman who previously accused Cosby of assault, police detectives, and experts on drugs and sexual assault.

Chief among those witnesses was Andrea Constand, the former Temple employee who says that Cosby drugged and sexually assaulted her in January 2004. She testified in firm and clear words over two days last week that Cosby, a powerful alum at Temple, mentored her and then took advantage of her at his home in the suburbs of Philadelphia.

