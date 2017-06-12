Bill Cosby's wife Camille arrives in court as defense case begins

Story highlights Bill Cosby's wife Camille made her first appearance at the trial

(CNN) Bill Cosby arrived at court arm-in-arm with his wife Camille on Monday, marking her first appearance at the comedian's trial for aggravated indecent assault.

Cosby, who has pleaded not guilty to the charges, has previously arrived at the Montgomery County courthouse with various celebrities from the world of entertainment. The former actor was joined last Monday by Keshia Knight Pulliam, who played Rudy Huxtable on "The Cosby Show."

Camille Cosby is the first member of his family to join him in arriving at court. His daughters have not done so to this point.

As always, Cosby was also joined on Monday by Andrew Wyatt, his longtime publicist. Wyatt said on Friday that Camille Cosby continued to support him, despite the accusations of assault from dozens of women. "Mrs. Cosby has been supporting Mr. Cosby for the entire time they've been together for 53 years," he said.

