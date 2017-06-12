Breaking News

Warriors dethrone Cavaliers for second title in three years

By Jill Martin, CNN

Updated 2:43 AM ET, Tue June 13, 2017

The Golden State Warriors celebrate with the Larry O&#39;Brien Championship Trophy after winning Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday, June 12. Golden State won 129-120 to collect its second title in three years.
The Golden State Warriors celebrate with the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy after winning Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday, June 12. Golden State won 129-120 to collect its second title in three years.
Kevin Durant, center, celebrates at the end of Game 5. This was the first title for Durant, who signed with the Warriors before this season. He was named the Finals&#39; Most Valuable Player.
Kevin Durant, center, celebrates at the end of Game 5. This was the first title for Durant, who signed with the Warriors before this season. He was named the Finals' Most Valuable Player.
Durant scored at least 31 points in all five games of the series. He finished Game 5 with a team-high 39 points, making 70% of his shots.
Durant scored at least 31 points in all five games of the series. He finished Game 5 with a team-high 39 points, making 70% of his shots.
Durant is mobbed by photographers after the final buzzer.
Durant is mobbed by photographers after the final buzzer.
Golden State players celebrate after the victory. This was the third straight season that the Warriors and the Cavaliers had met in the Finals. The Warriors won in 2015, and the Cavaliers won last year.
Golden State players celebrate after the victory. This was the third straight season that the Warriors and the Cavaliers had met in the Finals. The Warriors won in 2015, and the Cavaliers won last year.
Golden State teammates Draymond Green and Stephen Curry celebrate late in the fourth quarter.
Golden State teammates Draymond Green and Stephen Curry celebrate late in the fourth quarter.
Durant hugs Cleveland star LeBron James after the game. James averaged a triple-double in the Finals: 33.6 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists. He has played in the Finals each of the last seven seasons, with his team winning three of them.
Durant hugs Cleveland star LeBron James after the game. James averaged a triple-double in the Finals: 33.6 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists. He has played in the Finals each of the last seven seasons, with his team winning three of them.
Cleveland&#39;s Tristan Thompson goes face to face with Golden State&#39;s David West during a first-half scrum in Game 5. Both players received technical fouls.
Cleveland's Tristan Thompson goes face to face with Golden State's David West during a first-half scrum in Game 5. Both players received technical fouls.
James loses the ball while being guarded by Shaun Livingston and Green in the first half.
James loses the ball while being guarded by Shaun Livingston and Green in the first half.
Green and James fall to the floor in the first half.
Green and James fall to the floor in the first half.
Klay Thompson falls over Tristan Thompson in the low post.
Klay Thompson falls over Tristan Thompson in the low post.
Curry had 34 points and 10 assists in Game 5.
Curry had 34 points and 10 assists in Game 5.
Durant reacts to a Curry shot.
Durant reacts to a Curry shot.
Cleveland&#39;s Kyrie Irving gestures to the home crowd during Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday, June 9. Irving had a game-high 40 points, including seven 3-pointers, as the Cavaliers won 137-116. It was Cleveland&#39;s only win in the seven-game series.
Cleveland's Kyrie Irving gestures to the home crowd during Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday, June 9. Irving had a game-high 40 points, including seven 3-pointers, as the Cavaliers won 137-116. It was Cleveland's only win in the seven-game series.
James dunks the ball during Game 4. The Cavaliers scored a Finals-record 86 points in the first half. They also made 24 3-pointers in the game, a Finals record and just one away from the all-time league record.
James dunks the ball during Game 4. The Cavaliers scored a Finals-record 86 points in the first half. They also made 24 3-pointers in the game, a Finals record and just one away from the all-time league record.
Durant led the Warriors with 35 points in Game 4.
Durant led the Warriors with 35 points in Game 4.
Golden State head coach Steve Kerr reacts to a call in the third quarter of Game 4. It was the first loss of the postseason for the Warriors, who came into the game 15-0 and were looking to become the first NBA team to go undefeated in the playoffs.
Golden State head coach Steve Kerr reacts to a call in the third quarter of Game 4. It was the first loss of the postseason for the Warriors, who came into the game 15-0 and were looking to become the first NBA team to go undefeated in the playoffs.
Livingston lands on Cleveland guard Deron Williams during the second half of Game 4.
Livingston lands on Cleveland guard Deron Williams during the second half of Game 4.
Cavaliers fans watch Game 4 outside Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland.
Cavaliers fans watch Game 4 outside Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland.
Golden State players react on the bench late in Game 4.
Golden State players react on the bench late in Game 4.
Durant goes up for a dunk during Game 3 on Wednesday, June 7. Durant scored 38 points, including the go-ahead 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter, as the Warriors won 118-113 in Cleveland.
Durant goes up for a dunk during Game 3 on Wednesday, June 7. Durant scored 38 points, including the go-ahead 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter, as the Warriors won 118-113 in Cleveland.
Irving drives to the basket during Game 3. He also had 38 points.
Irving drives to the basket during Game 3. He also had 38 points.
Klay Thompson dribbles around James in Game 3. Thompson scored 30 points in the game, making six of his 11 shots from behind the 3-point arc.
Klay Thompson dribbles around James in Game 3. Thompson scored 30 points in the game, making six of his 11 shots from behind the 3-point arc.
James had another monster game for the Cavs -- 39 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists.
James had another monster game for the Cavs -- 39 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists.
Durant and Curry were a potent 1-2 punch for the Warriors all series.
Durant and Curry were a potent 1-2 punch for the Warriors all series.
Cleveland fans gather outside Quicken Loans Arena to watch Game 3. The Cavs led by six points with a little more than three minutes left, but the Warriors ended the game on an 11-0 run.
Cleveland fans gather outside Quicken Loans Arena to watch Game 3. The Cavs led by six points with a little more than three minutes left, but the Warriors ended the game on an 11-0 run.
Durant rebounds the ball during Game 2, which Golden State won 132-113 on Sunday, June 4. Durant had a game-high 33 points to go with 13 rebounds, six assists and five blocks.
Durant rebounds the ball during Game 2, which Golden State won 132-113 on Sunday, June 4. Durant had a game-high 33 points to go with 13 rebounds, six assists and five blocks.
James takes the ball to the basket during Game 2. He scored 29 points and added 14 assists and 11 rebounds for a triple-double.
James takes the ball to the basket during Game 2. He scored 29 points and added 14 assists and 11 rebounds for a triple-double.
Curry goes up for a layup in Game 2. He also had a triple-double: 32 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds.
Curry goes up for a layup in Game 2. He also had a triple-double: 32 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds.
Tristan Thompson is surrounded by Warriors in the paint.
Tristan Thompson is surrounded by Warriors in the paint.
Klay Thompson looks to pass the ball in Game 2.
Klay Thompson looks to pass the ball in Game 2.
Cleveland&#39;s Kevin Love goes up for a shot in Game 2. He scored 27 points.
Cleveland's Kevin Love goes up for a shot in Game 2. He scored 27 points.
Curry drives to the hoop against Richard Jefferson, left, and Irving.
Curry drives to the hoop against Richard Jefferson, left, and Irving.
Kerr stands for the national anthem before Game 2. He had just returned to the Warriors bench for the first time since April. He took a leave of absence because of complications from his 2015 back surgery.
Kerr stands for the national anthem before Game 2. He had just returned to the Warriors bench for the first time since April. He took a leave of absence because of complications from his 2015 back surgery.
James goes up for a shot against Durant during the first game on Thursday, June 1. Durant scored a game-high 38 points for the Warriors, who opened the Finals with a dominating 113-91 victory.
James goes up for a shot against Durant during the first game on Thursday, June 1. Durant scored a game-high 38 points for the Warriors, who opened the Finals with a dominating 113-91 victory.
Curry drives the ball to the rim in Game 1. He was 6-for-11 on 3-pointers, and he finished the game with 28 points and 10 assists.
Curry drives the ball to the rim in Game 1. He was 6-for-11 on 3-pointers, and he finished the game with 28 points and 10 assists.
Oracle Arena was packed for Game 1.
Oracle Arena was packed for Game 1.
Klay Thompson guards Love in the first quarter of Game 1.
Klay Thompson guards Love in the first quarter of Game 1.
Singer Rihanna cheers from the sideline during Game 1. She was one of many celebrities there, but &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/06/02/entertainment/rihanna-nba-finals/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;she took most of the headlines.&lt;/a&gt;
Singer Rihanna cheers from the sideline during Game 1. She was one of many celebrities there, but she took most of the headlines.
James led the Cavaliers with 28 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists in Game 1. But he also had a game-high eight turnovers.
James led the Cavaliers with 28 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists in Game 1. But he also had a game-high eight turnovers.
Fans hold up signs for Curry during the second half of Game 1.
Fans hold up signs for Curry during the second half of Game 1.
Story highlights

  • Durant named NBA Finals MVP in unanimous vote
  • First time in NBA history the same 2 teams met in finals for a third straight time

(CNN)Kevin Durant joined the Golden State Warriors to win his first NBA championship.

Mission accomplished.
The Warriors defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 129-120 in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, clinching their second title in three years and their fifth in team history, avenging the loss to Cleveland after blowing a 3-1 lead a year ago.
    Durant led Golden State with 39 points, seven rebounds and five assists and was named NBA Finals MVP in a unanimous vote. He scored 30 or more points in all five Finals games.
    "I couldn't sleep for two days," Durant told reporter Doris Burke. "I was anxious. I was jittery. I just wanted to lay it all out there."
    Following Monday's win, he embraced his mother, Wanda Durant, on the court.
    "I'm proud of you, son," she said.
    Said Stephen Curry of his teammate: "The way that he embraced the opportunity in The Finals, it was unbelievable."

    Durant: 'It's all about the group'

    This was the first time in NBA history the same two teams met in the NBA Finals for a third straight time. The Warriors won the title in 2015 in six games, while the Cavaliers dramatically won in 2016 in seven, becoming the first team in NBA history to win a series trailing 3-1.
    Durant, who famously called his mom the "real MVP" when he won the NBA MVP Award in 2014, knew what it felt like to lose a 3-1 lead -- and losing to LeBron James. In the 2012 NBA Finals, Durant was playing for the Oklahoma City Thunder and lost to James -- who was then with the Miami Heat -- in five games.
    After the Cavaliers won the title in 2016, Golden State's focus turned to a player who wasn't in the NBA Finals: Durant. He was entering free agency after the Thunder gave away a 3-1 lead against the Warriors in the Western Conference finals. It spurred the most frenzy surrounding an NBA free agent decision since James announced in 2014 that he would return to the Cavaliers after spending four seasons with the Heat.
    With a superstar in Durant teaming with another in Curry -- as well as with Draymond Green and Klay Thompson -- it made Golden State a super team. The only unknown was if the team chemistry would be disrupted with Durant's addition.
    The answer: An emphatic no. The group was close to unstoppable in the regular season and postseason. While the Warriors didn't surpass their NBA record of 73 regular-season from 2016 (they settled for 67 this year), they still had the NBA's best regular-season record. Golden State went 16-1 in this year's playoffs, good for the highest winning percentage (.941) in a single postseason, surpassing the Los Angeles Lakers from 2001 (15-1, .938). Twelve of the Warriors' 16 playoff wins this postseason were by double digits.
    Not only could Durant coexist with Curry and the rest of the Warriors, but they also thrived.
    "I hear all the narratives throughout the season that I was joining, I was hopping on bandwagons, I was letting everybody else do the work," Durant said. "But then that was far from the truth. I came in and tried to help my team. Like I said, tried to be myself, be aggressive and sacrifice as well.
    "There's some games I might not get shots, as many shots as I'm used to getting. Some games where Steph is going to go off and hit 13 threes or Klay might hit 60 or Draymond might get a triple-double with no points. But nobody cared, as long as we won. Andre Iguodala, who is right there, he continued to preach that every single day. It's all about the group. If your intentions are good, then that means as a team that we're moving in the right direction.
    "So I just tried to think about that, but also add my flair to the game. And it feels amazing to win a championship with these guys. I can't wait to celebrate for the rest of the night -- well, maybe the rest of the summer."
    To go with Durant's numbers on Monday night, Curry had 34 points, 10 assists and six rebounds. Iguodala added 20 points. Green had 10 points and 12 rebounds, and Thompson had 11 points.
    "You got a bunch of guys who are talented and can shoot and pass and dribble, and they're unselfish," Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said. "There was never any question in my mind that this was going to work. So, this is the culmination of a year where they grew together and learned each other's games and got better and better all year, and it was just phenomenal to be part of."

    Kerr: 'Tonight was a little different'

    The Warriors also did much of this without their head coach on the sideline for an extended period of this postseason. Kerr coached the first two games of Golden State's first-round playoff series against the Portland Trail Blazers in April but stepped away because he was experiencing complications from back surgery from two years ago.
    During his absence, Kerr was still involved at practice, but he handed the game day responsibilities to assistant coach Mike Brown. Golden State went 11-0 during that stretch before Kerr returned for Game 2 of the NBA Finals. This is Kerr's seventh championship, five of those as a player and two as a head coach.
    Kerr is the fourth coach in NBA history to win two championships in his first three seasons, joining Phil Jackson (1991, 1992), Bill Russell (1968, 1969) and John Kundla (1949, 1950), according to the Elias Sports Bureau. He was seen tearing up after the game.
    "Winning is fantastic," Kerr said. "I've been so lucky to be part of so many championship teams as a player and now as a coach, and it never gets old. But tonight was a little different, just based on the things I've had to go through during this time."

    James: Golden State 'built to last a few years'

    Monday's loss denied the Cavaliers a chance to repeat as champions and for James to get his fourth championship ring. It was his seventh consecutive trip to the NBA Finals, the only non-Boston Celtic to do so. It also kept the Cavaliers from becoming the first team in NBA history to come back from trailing 3-0 to win a best-of-seven series.
    "As far as that team, they're going to be here for a while," James said of the Warriors. "They're going to be around for a while. Pretty much all their big-name guys are in their 20s, and they don't show any signs of slowing down. So there's going to be a lot of teams that's trying to figure out ways to put personnel together to try and match that if they're able to actually face them in the playoff series, both Eastern Conference and Western Conference. Because they're built for -- from my eyes, they're built to last a few years."
    James finished with 41 points, 13 rebounds, eight assists and two steals. He averaged a triple double during the NBA Finals.
    "I left everything on the floor every game, all five games," James said. "So for me personally, I have no reason to put my head down."
    Kyrie Irving had 26 points while JR Smith had 25.
    "I broke down, so I couldn't really finish my speech," Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue said. "A lot of guys cried because they wanted it bad. And that's all you can ask. If you give all your effort and all the fight and all the heart you got, it doesn't necessarily mean you're going to win, and that's what's tough about sports.
    "I credit our guys. I thought they gave everything they had, and we fought, we competed, and we never gave in, but they beat us."