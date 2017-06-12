Story highlights Durant named NBA Finals MVP

This was the first time in NBA history the same two teams met in the NBA Finals for a third straight time

(CNN) Kevin Durant joined the Golden State Warriors to win his first NBA championship.

Mission accomplished.

The Warriors have defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 129-120 in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, clinching their second title in three years and their fifth in team history. Durant led Golden State with 39 points, seven rebounds and five assists and was named NBA Finals MVP.

Following the win, he embraced his mother, Wanda Durant, on the court.

"I'm proud of you, son," she said.

Read More