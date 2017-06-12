Story highlights Rafael Nadal revels in 'special' victory

Beats Stan Wawrinka in straight sets

Spaniard's first grand slam title in three years

Nadal's 10th French Open title

(CNN) A 15th grand slam title. A 10th French Open title. "La Decima."

But for Rafael Nadal, plagued by injuries and forced out of tennis's limelight over the past few seasons, Sunday's victory at Roland Garros was "unique."

"It's something very, very special and unique. A very emotional moment," Nadal, who before Sunday had last won a grand slam title at the 2014 French Open, told CNN Sport's Ravi Ubha.

"I've had some tough moments with injuries, but that's part of my career, too. It makes things a little bit more difficult but when you win after all these things, it's more special.

