Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame star vandalized -- again

(CNN) Donald Trump's star on Hollywood Boulevard was vandalized over the weekend during L.A. Pride's Resist March.

The star was covered in stickers that said, "#IResist Extremist," "#IResist Transphobia" and other signs of dissent.

Trump's star in Hollywood is covered with resistance stickers h/t @latimes instagram pic.twitter.com/oLRi1oy1Kw — Saba Hamedy (@saba_h) June 11, 2017

The march down Hollywood Boulevard drew tens of thousands of protesters on Sunday.

"The Resist March was sort of an answer to what the women achieved in Washington in January," said Brian Pendleton, the march's founder. "You can definitely say it's got a sharper edge. We're resistant."

Pendleton said the stickers provided by the march weren't intended to be put on Trump's star, but the act was more humorous than harmful.

