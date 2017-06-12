Cuba to Trump: We are ready to deal

Story highlights Obama moved to normalize relations with Cuba

Trump has said he would rollback some of what Obama initiated

Washington (CNN) The Cuban government is signaling it is willing to enter into detailed negotiations with the Trump administration as the White House prepares to announce an expected rollback of former President Barack Obama's normalization of relations with the island.

Cuban President Raul Castro is open to a brokering a new agreement with President Donald Trump, a high-level Cuban government official told CNN.

"We know they have a different view of the world. We understand that," the Cuban official said of Havana's posture toward new negotiations.

If Cuba is unwilling to make a better deal for the Cuban people, the Cuban/American people and the U.S. as a whole, I will terminate deal. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 28, 2016

In a tweet posted last November in the weeks following the US presidential election, Trump warned he would scrap the Obama administration's diplomatic breakthrough with Cuba unless the Castro government showed a willingness to reach a new agreement.

