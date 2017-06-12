Trump decision on Afghanistan still weeks away

Story highlights A decision had been expected by the end of May

The delay comes amid an uptick in violence in Afghanistan

(CNN) President Donald Trump is not expected to make a decision on the US strategy in Afghanistan for several more weeks, a senior administration official told CNN.

Trump's national security team was expected to present him with recommendations on the path forward in Afghanistan -- including adding several thousand more troops -- in early May, and a US official told CNN at the time that Trump likely would make a decision upon returning from his first foreign trip.

But two weeks since his return, a senior administration official said the fully fleshed out interagency recommendations are now not expected to reach the President's desk "for another couple weeks." The delay comes amid an uptick in violence in Afghanistan that in just the last two weeks saw 150 people killed in a major terrorist attack in Kabul and three US service members killed during a joint US-Afghan military operation.

The official insisted the review process had not "stalled," but acknowledged the administration had expected to be further along in the process.

"This thing isn't done," the official said, adding that the complexity of the problem and different perspectives from various government agencies have slowed the process.

