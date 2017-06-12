Story highlights The Presidential Records Act of 1978 does not explicitly require social media posts to be archived

The bill would mandate that a president's social media -- deleted tweets and all -- be preserved

(CNN) While the political world and late-night comedians still debate what "covfefe" means, at least one member of Congress is aiming to establish what it stands for.

Democratic Rep. Mike Quigley of Illinois has introduced a bill , dubbed the "COVFEFE Act," to require the preservation of a president's social media records.

Quigley's bill turns the buzz word into an acronym standing for the Communications Over Various Feeds Electronically for Engagement Act, which would broaden the scope of the Presidential Records Act of 1978 by including the term "social media" as documentary material.

On May 31, President Donald Trump declared at 12:06 a.m. on Twitter: "Despite the constant negative press covfefe."

The tweet remained published for several hours before being removed, allowing observers plenty of time to ponder the meaning of "covfefe." But the deletion and others like it have raised questions about how presidents' social media should be handled and preserved.

