Washington (CNN) Former White House photographer Pete Souza is getting some help on his new book's foreword from his former boss, President Barack Obama, according to publisher Little, Brown and Company.

The book, titled "Obama: An Intimate Portrait" will be a "visual biography of Barack Obama's historic presidency," according to the publisher. It will also include more than 300 of Souza's most iconic photographs, including some that have not yet been seen by the public.

Since the end of Obama's term, Souza has gained notoriety on Instagram for trolling President Donald Trump, routinely posting images from Obama's White House mimicking current events.

..."the door by the grandfather clock"... A post shared by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on Jun 8, 2017 at 6:18am PDT

Last week, following former FBI Director James Comey's testimony -- which mentioned a grandfather clock in the Oval -- Souza posted a photo of Comey sitting in the Oval Office in front of said grandfather clock with then President Obama and former administration officials.

Little, Brown and Company also announced the book will document the most historic moments of Obama's presidency, including inside the Situation Room during the Osama Bin Laden raid, as well as intimate family moments.

