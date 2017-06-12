Melania Trump settles in and looks forward

Story highlights Melania Trump officially moved into the White House Sunday

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump stepped off Marine One Sunday, followed by son, Barron, and wife, Melania. The couple held hands as they walked across the White House's South Lawn on the warm June evening, the President waving to cameras assembled before guiding his wife into the private residence.

And just like that, without any further pomp or circumstance, Washington officially got its first lady.

"Looking forward to the memories we'll make in our new home! #Movingday," she posted on social media alongside an image from what appeared to be a dining room table with a window overlooking the Washington Monument.

Nearly five months into the administration, the Trumps are reunited under one roof again, following the first lady's unprecedented choice to minimize disruption for their son as he completed the school year in New York.

Now, she will focus on settling in to both her new home at the White House and to her role as America's first lady, which she will be able to embrace fully from Washington.

