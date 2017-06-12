Breaking News

Melania Trump settles in and looks forward

By Betsy Klein, CNN

Updated 2:32 PM ET, Mon June 12, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

What issues will the First Lady embrace?
What issues will the First Lady embrace?

    JUST WATCHED

    What issues will the First Lady embrace?

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

What issues will the First Lady embrace? 03:07

Story highlights

  • Melania Trump officially moved into the White House Sunday
  • Now she will be able to embrace her role of first lady more fully

Washington (CNN)President Donald Trump stepped off Marine One Sunday, followed by son, Barron, and wife, Melania. The couple held hands as they walked across the White House's South Lawn on the warm June evening, the President waving to cameras assembled before guiding his wife into the private residence.

And just like that, without any further pomp or circumstance, Washington officially got its first lady.
"Looking forward to the memories we'll make in our new home! #Movingday," she posted on social media alongside an image from what appeared to be a dining room table with a window overlooking the Washington Monument.

    Looking forward to the memories we'll make in our new home! #MovingDay

    A post shared by First Lady Melania Trump (@flotus) on

    Nearly five months into the administration, the Trumps are reunited under one roof again, following the first lady's unprecedented choice to minimize disruption for their son as he completed the school year in New York.
    Now, she will focus on settling in to both her new home at the White House and to her role as America's first lady, which she will be able to embrace fully from Washington.
    Trump: Melania will be a fantastic first lady
    Trump: Melania will be a fantastic first lady

      JUST WATCHED

      Trump: Melania will be a fantastic first lady

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Trump: Melania will be a fantastic first lady 02:14
    Read More

    Family first

    The extremely family-oriented Melania Trump's main priority in the immediate future is settling in son Barron. School's out for summer for the 11-year-old, who walked into his new home with the ubiquitous fidget spinner Sunday evening. He will attend St. Andrews Episcopal School in Potomac, Maryland, this fall.
    Her parents, Amalija and Viktor Knavs, also arrived in Washington from Marine One on Sunday. While they won't be living in the White House full-time, they have previously split their time between the United States and their native Slovenia and will continue to spend time with their daughter and grandson.
    The Knavs' eldest daughter, Ines Knauss, lives in New York's Trump Park Avenue property. Trump called her sister "an incredible woman and friend" in her July speech at the Republican National Convention.
    US President Donald Trump arrives at the White House with his wife, Melania, and their son, Barron, on Sunday, June 11. Melania and Barron &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/06/09/politics/melania-trump-white-house-move/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;were moving in.&lt;/a&gt; They had spent the last few months in New York so Barron could finish out his school year.
    Photos: First lady Melania Trump
    US President Donald Trump arrives at the White House with his wife, Melania, and their son, Barron, on Sunday, June 11. Melania and Barron were moving in. They had spent the last few months in New York so Barron could finish out his school year.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 25
    Melania Trump arrives at the Vatican as she and her husband met Pope Francis on Wednesday, May 24. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/05/24/politics/melania-trump-pope-francis-headscarf-fashion/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;With Vatican protocol in mind,&lt;/a&gt; she wore a black veil and long-sleeved black dress draped down to her calf.
    Photos: First lady Melania Trump
    Melania Trump arrives at the Vatican as she and her husband met Pope Francis on Wednesday, May 24. With Vatican protocol in mind, she wore a black veil and long-sleeved black dress draped down to her calf.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 25
    The first lady visits a pediatric hospital in Vatican City on May 24.
    Photos: First lady Melania Trump
    The first lady visits a pediatric hospital in Vatican City on May 24.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 25
    Trump visits the Western Wall, Judaism&#39;s holiest prayer site, while in Jerusalem on Monday, May 22.
    Photos: First lady Melania Trump
    Trump visits the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, while in Jerusalem on Monday, May 22.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 25
    A video clip &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/05/22/politics/melania-trump-hand-swat-israel/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;went viral&lt;/a&gt; May 22 after the first lady appeared to swat her husband&#39;s hand away after landing in Israel. It&#39;s unclear what caused the swat, if anything. The Trumps held hands minutes later on the tarmac. They also held hands multiple times during their tour of the Middle East.
    Photos: First lady Melania Trump
    A video clip went viral May 22 after the first lady appeared to swat her husband's hand away after landing in Israel. It's unclear what caused the swat, if anything. The Trumps held hands minutes later on the tarmac. They also held hands multiple times during their tour of the Middle East.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 25
    The first lady high-fives a child during a visit to the American International School in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Sunday, May 21.
    Photos: First lady Melania Trump
    The first lady high-fives a child during a visit to the American International School in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Sunday, May 21.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 25
    Trump talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Nayef during a ceremony in Riyadh on Saturday, May 20. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/05/20/politics/gallery/trump-first-foreign-trip/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;See more photos from the President&#39;s first foreign trip&lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: First lady Melania Trump
    Trump talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Nayef during a ceremony in Riyadh on Saturday, May 20. See more photos from the President's first foreign trip
    Hide Caption
    7 of 25
    Melania Trump is joined by her husband as she speaks at a Mother&#39;s Day event at the White House on Friday, May 12.
    Photos: First lady Melania Trump
    Melania Trump is joined by her husband as she speaks at a Mother's Day event at the White House on Friday, May 12.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 25
    The first lady takes part in a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday, April 28, at the Children&#39;s National Health System in Washington. She spoke at the opening of the Bunny Mellon Healing Garden, where patients and families can spend time outdoors while receiving treatment at the hospital.
    Photos: First lady Melania Trump
    The first lady takes part in a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday, April 28, at the Children's National Health System in Washington. She spoke at the opening of the Bunny Mellon Healing Garden, where patients and families can spend time outdoors while receiving treatment at the hospital.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 25
    Trump listens while her husband speaks to the press in the White House Oval Office on Thursday, April 27.
    Photos: First lady Melania Trump
    Trump listens while her husband speaks to the press in the White House Oval Office on Thursday, April 27.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 25
    The first lady hugs a child at the annual &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/04/17/politics/white-house-easter-egg-roll/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;White House Easter Egg Roll&lt;/a&gt; on Monday, April 17. They were making cards for members of the US military.
    Photos: First lady Melania Trump
    The first lady hugs a child at the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on Monday, April 17. They were making cards for members of the US military.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 25
    Trump speaks Wednesday, March 29, at the Secretary of State&#39;s &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/03/29/politics/melania-trump-speech-state-award/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;International Women of Courage Awards.&lt;/a&gt; She called for women&#39;s empowerment and celebration of diversity.
    Photos: First lady Melania Trump
    Trump speaks Wednesday, March 29, at the Secretary of State's International Women of Courage Awards. She called for women's empowerment and celebration of diversity.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 25
    The first lady&#39;s Twitter account posted this photo Friday, March 2, of Trump reading a book to children at New York-Presbyterian Hospital. &quot;Honoring children #worldbookday,&quot; &lt;a href=&quot;https://twitter.com/FLOTUS/status/837417717133111297&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the tweet said.&lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: First lady Melania Trump
    The first lady's Twitter account posted this photo Friday, March 2, of Trump reading a book to children at New York-Presbyterian Hospital. "Honoring children #worldbookday," the tweet said.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 25
    Trump arrives at &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/02/28/politics/gallery/trump-joint-address-congress/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;a joint session of Congress&lt;/a&gt; to hear a speech by her husband on Tuesday, February 28.
    Photos: First lady Melania Trump
    Trump arrives at a joint session of Congress to hear a speech by her husband on Tuesday, February 28.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 25
    The President kisses his wife as they are introduced during &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/02/18/politics/donald-trump-florida-campaign-rally/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;a rally in Melbourne, Florida,&lt;/a&gt; on Saturday, February 18.
    Photos: First lady Melania Trump
    The President kisses his wife as they are introduced during a rally in Melbourne, Florida, on Saturday, February 18.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 25
    The first lady walks with Sara Netanyahu at the White House on Wednesday, February 15. Israeli Prime Minister &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/02/14/politics/trump-israel-netanyahu-washington-visit/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Benjamin Netanyahu was in Washington&lt;/a&gt; to strengthen US-Israel relations after some strained years during the Obama administration.
    Photos: First lady Melania Trump
    The first lady walks with Sara Netanyahu at the White House on Wednesday, February 15. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was in Washington to strengthen US-Israel relations after some strained years during the Obama administration.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 25
    Lonnie Bunch, director of the National Museum of African American History and Culture, talks with Trump and Netanyahu as they tour the museum in Washington on February 15.
    Photos: First lady Melania Trump
    Lonnie Bunch, director of the National Museum of African American History and Culture, talks with Trump and Netanyahu as they tour the museum in Washington on February 15.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 25
    Trump and Akie Abe, wife of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/02/11/politics/melania-trump-akie-abe-garden-tour-florida/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;tour the Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens&lt;/a&gt; in Delray Beach, Florida, on Saturday, February 11. It was Trump&#39;s first solo public appearance as first lady.
    Photos: First lady Melania Trump
    Trump and Akie Abe, wife of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, tour the Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens in Delray Beach, Florida, on Saturday, February 11. It was Trump's first solo public appearance as first lady.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 25
    The first lady shakes hands with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe before boarding Air Force One with her husband on Friday, February 10. The Trumps hosted the Abes at their Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.
    Photos: First lady Melania Trump
    The first lady shakes hands with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe before boarding Air Force One with her husband on Friday, February 10. The Trumps hosted the Abes at their Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 25
    The Trumps arrive at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday, February 5. The Trumps were attending a Super Bowl party at the club.
    Photos: First lady Melania Trump
    The Trumps arrive at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday, February 5. The Trumps were attending a Super Bowl party at the club.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 25
    The Trumps arrive for a Red Cross Gala at their Mar-a-Lago estate on Saturday, February 4.
    Photos: First lady Melania Trump
    The Trumps arrive for a Red Cross Gala at their Mar-a-Lago estate on Saturday, February 4.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 25
    The first lady walks across the tarmac to greet well-wishers in West Palm Beach on Friday, February 3.
    Photos: First lady Melania Trump
    The first lady walks across the tarmac to greet well-wishers in West Palm Beach on Friday, February 3.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 25
    Trump gives a speech during one of the inaugural balls in Washington on Friday, January 20.
    Photos: First lady Melania Trump
    Trump gives a speech during one of the inaugural balls in Washington on Friday, January 20.
    Hide Caption
    23 of 25
    The first lady dances with her husband at an inaugural ball on January 20.
    Photos: First lady Melania Trump
    The first lady dances with her husband at an inaugural ball on January 20.
    Hide Caption
    24 of 25
    The first lady leaves the President&#39;s Room of the Senate after her husband was sworn into office on January 20.
    Photos: First lady Melania Trump
    The first lady leaves the President's Room of the Senate after her husband was sworn into office on January 20.
    Hide Caption
    25 of 25
    02 Melania Barron Trump Melania Trump Vatican01 Melania Trump Pediatric Hospital Vatican 0524Melania Trump Western Wall 0522Donald and Melania Trump Awkward Moment Israe02 melania trump 052101 melania trump 0520Melania Trump Mothers Day event melania trump ribbon cutting 042804 week in politics 0429Melania Trump 0417 RESTRICTEDmelania trump 032901 melania trump book day 030201 Melania Trump 022802 Melania Trump 021804 Melania Trump 021503 Melania Trump 021507 Melania Trump06 Melania Trump05 Melania Trump04 Melania Trump03 Melania Trump02 Melania Trumpcnnee trump melania donald baile inaugural washington toma posesion01 Melania Trump

    Defining a platform

    Melania Trump has already taken steps toward defining her platform, identifying women's empowerment and access to education for women and girls as key priorities for her East Wing.
    Trump has also subtly signaled other priorities -- she has now made six separate visits to children's hospitals, and in early April, she visited a local shelter for abused women and children in South Florida.
    She's assembled a team of staff, including chief of staff Lindsay Reynolds, social secretary Rickie Niceta and communications director Stephanie Grisham, to help her formally roll out what will ultimately become her legacy as first lady.
    It took Michelle Obama a year to announce her "Let's Move" initiative, and Laura Bush held events for her "Ready to Read, Ready to Learn" initiative during the summer of her husband's first term.
    "We look forward to unveiling initiatives in the coming weeks," Grisham said Monday.
    Trump's arrival in Washington will also come with raised expectations for her visibility.
    "Now that she's moved into the White House, as every first lady has done since Abigail Adams -- exception being Anna Harrison -- she will be expected to be more hands on," said Kate Andersen Brower, a CNN contributor and author of "First Women: The Grace and Power of America's Modern First Ladies" and "The Residence: Inside the Private World of the White House."
    Her presence and positive approval rating could be a welcome distraction for a White House embroiled in controversy as the Russia investigation shows no signs of slowing down.
    The President acknowledged his wife's star power at a Mother's Day event in the East Room.
    "She has become so popular, it's true. It's true. In fact, I'm going to have to ask her how are you doing this, but our first lady, they had a poll that came out, she went through it like a rocketship. I said, 'How do you do this?' And that's only because people have really gotten to know her," Trump said, calling his wife an "incredible woman."
    Melania Trump&#39;s role on first foreign trip
    Melania Trump's role on first foreign trip

      JUST WATCHED

      Melania Trump's role on first foreign trip

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Melania Trump's role on first foreign trip 02:30

    Looking ahead

    Trump has eased her way into the role, performing the traditional first lady duty of America's official hostess; initially traveling to Washington rarely, but more frequently in recent months. She's participated in key events, hosting the 179th annual White House Easter Egg Roll and welcoming governors and spouses at the formal Governors Ball.
    And she was by her husband's side throughout the inaugural festivities; she watched as he gave an address to a joint session of Congress; she joined him to award a Purple Heart at Walter Reed; and she was on the world's stage as he traveled in the Middle East and Europe on his first foreign trip, receiving widespread praise.
    She will continue to welcome world leaders and their spouses to the White House, sharing carefully curated spots as she did with Sara Netanyahu, with whom she toured the National Museum of African American History and Culture, and Queen Rania of Jordan, with whom she visited a girls' public charter school.
    Trump, first lady greet Netanyahu
    Trump Melania greet Netanyahu_00005812

      JUST WATCHED

      Trump, first lady greet Netanyahu

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Trump, first lady greet Netanyahu 01:17
    Her predecessor, Michelle Obama, ventured into Washington often, hitting up SoulCycle classes, dining out at up and coming establishments, and once even going shopping at a local Target. Trump, who is famously private, isn't as likely to leave the White House grounds quite as often. Her husband's only meal outside 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue so far was a ride down the road to the steak house at the Trump International DC Hotel.
    Looking ahead, Trump will host the annual congressional picnic later this month with members Congress and guests. And in July, she'll accompany her husband abroad yet again, traveling to Poland and then to Germany for the G20 summit.
    In the meantime, she'll adjust to her new home, city, and the more mundane aspects of daily household life with the President, who celebrates his 71st birthday on Wednesday.