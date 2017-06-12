Katy Perry and the gospel of 'Witness'

Story highlights The singer has livestreamed her life online to promote her new album

(CNN) To promote her new album Witness, Katy Perry has been live streaming her life on YouTube 24 hours a day since Thursday from a home in Los Angeles. I've found myself surprisingly captivated, tuning in throughout the weekend to watch her get her makeup done, be interviewed, and even sleep.

There were plenty of political moments, like an interview with activist DeRay McKesson Saturday and a dinner last night that included guests Caitlyn Jenner, and CNN commentators Van Jones, Ana Navarro and Sally Kohn.

To anyone vaguely familiar with Katy's politics, there was nothing particularly surprising -- she's aggressively earnest and compassionately liberal -- but what struck me was the missionary zeal with which the former Christian singer takes her politics. The Washington Post called her album " half-woke ." During the live stream she almost like a convert, newly aware of social injustice and privilege, having faced blowback for controversies like wearing cornrows in her music video for the song "This Is How We Do" or making a joke referencing Britney Spears' breakdown seen as insensitive to those with mental health problems. "I listened and I heard and I didn't know," she said during a podcast interview with McKesson, the activist. "I will never understand some of those things because of who I am," but, "I can educate myself, and that's what I'm trying to do along the way."

"Witness" isn't just the name of her album, it's a way of life.

She said during the livestream she wants to be an "active witness," she talked frequently about how she has political disagreements with her parents but still loves them and listens to them, she atoned for her insensitive and politically incorrect comments in the past ("The whole world is keeping me accountable and I hope that we can keep each other accountable, with compassion"), and she wished everyone well, from Instagram-famous makeup artists who seemed a little too thirsty in their sudden proximity to celebrity to even Taylor Swift.

