Story highlights The first FOIA request was for a page of Sessions' security questionnaire

DOJ said Sessions did not disclose contacts with Russia

Washington (CNN) A US District Court judge in Washington gave the Justice Department one month to make public a page of Attorney General Jeff Sessions' clearance form, on which he was meant to disclose any contacts with Russian officials.

The judge's decision issued Monday afternoon also gave the Justice Department and the FBI one month to search for any records of White House chief of staff Reince Priebus' reported outreach to the FBI requesting the bureau refute reports of communications between Russian officials and members of the Trump campaign.

The decision came in response to Freedom of Information Act requests from American Oversight, a nonprofit that says it relies on FOIA to investigate the Trump administration.

Judge Randolph Moss' order came the day before Sessions is due to testify in public before the Senate intelligence committee. The order gave the government until July 12 to produce any documents not subject to a FOIA exemption from the request for the page of Sessions' SF-86 form, a security clearance questionnaire. The government has until July 12 to complete a search for any records of Priebus' requests to the FBI. Moss ordered a status conference the next day, July 13.

Sessions has come under heavy scrutiny for not saying in his confirmation hearing that he had meetings with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak in the lead up to the 2016 election. After that failure to disclose came to light, Sessions defended himself and sent supplemental testimony to the Senate. CNN reported in May that Sessions omitted any of these meetings from his SF-86. In response to that report, the DOJ insisted the decision not to list the meetings was above-board.

Read More