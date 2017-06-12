Breaking News

Jake Tapper congratulates Dartmouth's class of 2017

Grace Hauck

Updated 3:17 PM ET, Mon June 12, 2017

Story highlights

  • Jake Tappper delivered the Dartmouth College 2017 commencement speech
  • "Don't just work hard at your job -- work hard at everything," Tapper said

(CNN)CNN's Jake Tapper, a Dartmouth College graduate of '91, delivered the 2017 commencement speech at his alma mater Sunday.

He offered advice -- from the quick-and-easy to the hard-won lessons -- telling students to work hard, embrace the adventure, and never "tweet, post, Instagram or email anything you wouldn't feel comfortable seeing on the front page of The New York Times."