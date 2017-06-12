Story highlights The incident took place the night before Montana's congressional election

Greg Gianforte will plead guilty to misdemeanor assault, county attorney says

(CNN) Greg Gianforte, the Montana congressman-elect who was accused of "body slamming" a reporter, has agreed to plead guilty to misdemeanor assault, according to the county attorney in the case.

The guilty plea should come on Monday morning, Gallatin County Attorney Marty Lambert said.

"My sentencing recommendation will be heard at that time," Lambert said in a statement to reporters. He did not say what the sentencing recommendation will be.

A misdemeanor assault conviction in Montana carries a maximum penalty of up to six months in jail and a fine of up to $500, according to the state government website.

Gianforte has apologized to the journalist, Ben Jacobs, and also pledged to donate $50,000 to the Committee to Protect Journalists, an organization that promotes press freedom, "in the hope that perhaps some good can come of these events."

