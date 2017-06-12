Gianforte pleads guilty to assault in incident with reporter

Story highlights The incident took place the night before Montana's congressional election

Greg Gianforte pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault

(CNN) Greg Gianforte, the Montana congressman-elect who was accused of "body slamming" a reporter, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault Monday morning.

Judge Rick West sentenced Gianforte to a 180-day deferred sentence, 40 hours of community service, 20 hours of anger management and a $300 fine along with a $85 court fee.

West originally sentenced Gianforte to a four days of jail time, to be completed in part through a work program, but switched instead to the hours of community service and anger management as those guilty of assault charges are ineligible for the work program.

A misdemeanor assault conviction in Montana carries a maximum penalty of up to six months in jail and a fine of up to $500, according to the state government website.

Gianforte has apologized to the journalist, Ben Jacobs, and also pledged to donate $50,000 to the Committee to Protect Journalists, an organization that promotes press freedom, "in the hope that perhaps some good can come of these events."

