Rare glimpse into careers of two US Navy SEALS

Navy Seal William Ryan Owens 36, was shot and killed in action in January in Yemen during a nighttime raid when a gunfight broke out with Al Qaeda operatives.

CNN has obtained the battlefield citations for Ryan Owens revealing new details off his extraordinary service.

In one battle, Ryan Owens was posthumously awarded the Silver Star--the nation's third highest medal for valor.

Congressman Scott Taylor on Ryan Owens: "From everything I knew about him, he was a great guy - highly committed, highly talented."

Milliken served his final mission Somalia, in May. He was on a raid serving as an advisor to Somali forces and was shot and killed as he and his team approached a compound alongside local troops.