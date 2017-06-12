Elizabeth Warren: Sessions 'needs to be fired'

(CNN) Sen. Elizabeth Warren's seemingly fraught history with now-Attorney General Jeff Sessions is no secret.

"I opposed Sessions for being Attorney General of the United States. And you may remember I got sent away from the Senate for that and got shut down and not allowed to speak again until after the vote," the Massachusetts senator recalled to David Axelrod on "The Axe Files," a podcast from the University of Chicago Institute of Politics and CNN.

"That was the rule. I could not speak again until the Senate had had a chance to vote on Jeff Sessions," Warren said of the incident , in which she was accused of impugning a fellow senator and barred from speaking throughout the rest of the debate on his nomination.

"He needs to be fired. He needs to be taken out of that job," she said. "If you're not going to be honest during your confirmation hearing, then you ought to be gone."

