The video received over 10K re-tweets Monday

Washington (CNN) Minutes after President Trump's first full, public Cabinet meeting Monday, Sen. Chuck Schumer tweeted a short video parodying the roundtable.

The 25-second video features the minority leader surrounded by his sycophantic staff.

"I want to thank everyone for coming. I just thought we'd go 'round the room," Schumer says.

GREAT meeting today with the best staff in the history of the world!!! pic.twitter.com/ocE1xhEAac — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) June 12, 2017

The New York lawmaker's staff proceeds to speak in turn, each flattering the senator.

"Your tone was perfect. You were right on message," the first staffer, Lucy, says about his Sunday show appearance.

