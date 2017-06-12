Breaking News

Zinke delays final decision on rolling back national monument approved by Obama

By Dan Merica, CNN

Updated 10:35 AM ET, Mon June 12, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Ryan Zinke confirmed as interior secretary
Ryan Zinke confirmed as interior secretary

    JUST WATCHED

    Ryan Zinke confirmed as interior secretary

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Ryan Zinke confirmed as interior secretary 01:11

Story highlights

  • The decision delays any certainty for Bears Ears
  • Zinke says he has produced at "45-day interim report" on the national monument

Washington (CNN)Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke informed President Donald Trump on Monday that he was delaying his decision on the controversial Bears Ears National Monument, putting off the final decision until later in 2017.

In a memo to the President, Zinke says he has produced at "45-day interim report" on the national monument -- as is requested in the executive order Trump signed in April -- and will issue a "more detailed final report" later this year.
The decision delays any certainty for Bears Ears, a 1.3-million-acre parcel of lands that includes world-class rock climbing, age-old cliff dwellings and land sacred to Pueblo Indians that Obama designated a monument in 2016.
    Interior secretary to visit Bears Ears National Monument ahead of potentially historic changes
    Interior secretary to visit Bears Ears National Monument ahead of potentially historic changes
    Trump's order authorized Zinke to review federal lands designated by Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama, setting up a possibly historic decision that would make Trump the first president to shrink a national monument.
    Because of public pressure from Republicans in Utah, Trump expedited the review of Bears Ears. But Monday's decision will now lump the controversial national monument in with 24 other national monuments, including Grand Canyon-Parashant National Monument, Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument and Basin and Range National Monument, as well as a host of Pacific Ocean monuments.
    Read More
    Zinke visited Bear Ears in May, meeting with different stakeholders in the fight over Bears Ears, including a host of Native American tribes who have long viewed parts of the land sacred.
    But local officials, including Republicans in Salt Lake City, have pushed the Trump administration to rescind national monument status for the land.
    "We are not people who are trying to seek lots of riches. We are focused on a way of life. And we think that government overreach interferes with those connections that we have to the land," said Bruce Adams, a San Juan County commissioner.
    Phil Lyman, another county commissioner who met with Interior officials earlier this month, said he thinks the Trump administration would "like to rescind the monument just to test that ability to rescind a monument but beyond that."
    But just as there has been a vocal push to de-list the monument, there has been an equally vocal opposition, made up of Native American tribes and environmental and conservation groups.
    "Bears Ears and other national monuments were designated after significant community input because they are a critical part of our national heritage and have exceptional ecological characteristics worth protecting for future generations," said Rose Marcario, president and CEO of the outdoor outfitter Patagonia. "It's extremely disturbing to see the Trump administration apparently laying the groundwork to remove protections on our public lands."
    A number of groups have said they intend to sue the Trump administration if they rescind the national monument status.