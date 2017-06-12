Story highlights The decision delays any certainty for Bears Ears

Zinke says he has produced at "45-day interim report" on the national monument

Washington (CNN) Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke informed President Donald Trump on Monday that he was delaying his decision on the controversial Bears Ears National Monument, putting off the final decision until later in 2017.

In a memo to the President, Zinke says he has produced at "45-day interim report" on the national monument -- as is requested in the executive order Trump signed in April -- and will issue a "more detailed final report" later this year.

The decision delays any certainty for Bears Ears, a 1.3-million-acre parcel of lands that includes world-class rock climbing, age-old cliff dwellings and land sacred to Pueblo Indians that Obama designated a monument in 2016.

Trump's order authorized Zinke to review federal lands designated by Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama, setting up a possibly historic decision that would make Trump the first president to shrink a national monument.

Because of public pressure from Republicans in Utah, Trump expedited the review of Bears Ears. But Monday's decision will now lump the controversial national monument in with 24 other national monuments, including Grand Canyon-Parashant National Monument, Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument and Basin and Range National Monument, as well as a host of Pacific Ocean monuments.

