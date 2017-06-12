The candidate to watch in Virginia

Story highlights Bakari Sellers: If Democrats want to start winning, they should take a lesson from Virginia Rep. Tom Perriello

Instead of giving an exclusively economic message, he is addressing issues of identity politics and social justice as well

Bakari Sellers is a former Democratic member of the South Carolina House of Representatives and a CNN commentator. The views expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) Who are we? Who is our target demographic? And what do stand for? These are just a few of the questions Democrats have been attempting to answer since November 8, 2016.

And still, after months of reflection, the Democratic Party has made only modest progress in this enduring search for self. However, if we are serious about finding answers to these questions, we must start with our narrative.

Bakari Sellerrs

There is an ill-fated belief trending among party leaders that one overarching message will encompass the infinite number of unique experiences across the country. But the idea that we can promote one message to appeal to the white working class, inspire people of color to vote and urge the growing progressive wing to mobilize is simply baffling.

Politics is about people. And while it is critical for Democrats to address the economic anxieties of all Americans, we must speak to people in a way that truly resonates and hits home. To do this effectively, Democrats cannot simply shift to an exclusively economic message, abandoning identity politics and social justice causes.

In other words, Democrats must create a multipronged platform that speaks to the financial fears of white voters and the social fears of people of color.

Read More