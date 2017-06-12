Melania's move-in nods to tradition

Story highlights Kate Andersen Brower: First lady and her son are finally moving into the White House

Kate Andersen Brower is a CNN contributor and the author of "First Women: The Grace and Power of America's Modern First Ladies" and "The Residence: Inside the Private World of the White House." Unless otherwise noted, facts in this piece reflect research from those works. The opinions expressed here are hers.

(CNN) After nearly five months, Melania Trump is doing what every first lady since Abigail Adams has done (with the notable exception of Anna Harrison, whose husband, President William Henry Harrison, died weeks after taking office). She is moving into the White House.

In a tweet last night the first lady wrote, "Looking forward to the memories we'll make in our new home! #Movingday" with a photo of two candles lit overlooking the South Lawn, the Washington Monument and the Jefferson Memorial. It was a nod to tradition from a presidential family that has so far bucked it at every turn. As with virtually everything about the Trumps, they have upended the traditional move-in and Melania decided to keep her 11-year-old Barron in New York, where he could finish out the school year.

Barron will be the first young son to live in the White House since John F. Kennedy Jr., who was a newborn when the Kennedys moved in in 1961. Caroline Kennedy was only 3 years old and she and her brother were the youngest children to live in the White House since Theodore Roosevelt's large brood famously wreaked havoc there at the turn of the 20th century.

The Kennedys knew the importance of that image of a happy family in the White House, and that it would be wise from an optics perspective for them to show the family together. While Barron will be commuting to the private St. Andrew's Episcopal School in Maryland, he will likely add that certain lightness to the White House that only a child can bring.

When he arrived on Sunday aboard Marine One with his parents and lots of luggage, Barron wore a T-shirt reading "The Expert" (now already sold out ). Melania Trump's parents , Viktor and Amalija Knavs, were also on Marine One, which raises the question of whether the first lady's parents will play a similar role to Michelle Obama's mother, Marian Robinson, who lived in a suite on the third floor. Having their grandmother around provided additional stability to Sasha and Malia Obama, who were 7 and 10 when they moved in.

