F-bombs could backfire on Democrats

Douglas Heye is a CNN political commentator and former deputy chief of staff to then-House Majority Leader Eric Cantor. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) "I try very hard not to swear at home," Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, a New York Democrat, told The Hill in 2014.

If this language is something of a new normal among Democratic politicians, their reactions represent a new normal, as well. In the past, politicians typically apologized for such language.

In part, that may be because past instances were mistakes, where a politician said the wrong thing while speaking passionately on an issue or opponent.

In today's Trump-changed political environment, this language is no mistake; it is intentional, calculated "spontaneity" designed to draw headlines and demonstrate outrage to similarly minded activists and donors -- using some of Trump's methodology to show their strong resistance to him.

After the titillating "sugar rush" these Democrats get from the sensationalism of using naughty words, there does not appear to be any substance behind it aside from projecting some sort of "authenticity" for speaking in the same way voters angry at Washington do. Democratic politicians using this language not only run the risk of distracting from their anti-Trump message, but may wind up looking like they're trying too hard, a phoniness voters can spot a mile away.

Meanwhile, not only are apologies few and far between, but Democrats defend and promote the language. Gillibrand tweeted out a video of her remarks, while joking about contributing to a swear jar. The Democratic National Committee has not only doubled-down on Perez's blue remarks, but seeks to profit off them by selling "Democrats give a s*** about people" t-shirt. (Yes, the Obama campaign similarly sold Obamacare as a "BFD," but Vice President Joe Biden's remark was as much of a gaffe as it was a rarity).

Just eight months ago, one of Hillary Clinton's most prominent closing ads warned that "Our children are listening," as the ad played a greatest hits of Trump's off-color comments, while former first lady Michelle Obama repeated time and again on the campaign trail, "When they go low, we go high."

These were key messages Democrats used to ingrain into voters' minds that Trump was too callous and profane to serve as president.

Now? More and more Democrats appear to be in a non-stop limbo contest of words, knowing the lower they go, the more headlines and clicks they can get.

Follow CNN Opinion Join us on Twitter and Facebook

To be sure, Democrats will continue to decry Trump's politics and personality -- and will continue using one of the tactics Trump employed during the campaign -- using four-letter words to evoke outrage from supporters and gain media coverage.

If anything, the number of Democrats following the example of their party leaders and potential 2020 candidates using this, and possibly other Trump tactics, will only increase.

That Trump's campaign and presidency has forever altered the Republican Party is seen as a given. Less discussed is how the Trump-era has already affected how Democrats campaign and how they are trying to use Trump's own tactics against him.