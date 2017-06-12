Trump as Julius Caesar -- What could go wrong?

Story highlights Kate Maltby: While the Public Theater's production of Julius Caesar is a commentary on Trump, the controversy around it is exaggerated

And the fact that the theater has lost funding because of its political critique is a disturbing attack on free expression

(CNN) The Trump family seems to have a problem with theater. In November, a few days after his election victory, Donald Trump launched a Twitter attack on the "highly overrated" New York musical, "Hamilton," after the cast's performers registered a restrained protest against Vice President Mike Pence.

And, on Sunday, his son Donald Trump, Jr., objected on Twitter to the Public Theater's production of "Julius Caesar" (part of its open-air Shakespeare in the Park series), in which the murdered Caesar closely resembles President Trump. As a result, both Delta and Bank of America have pulled their funding for the production.

As a theater critic, I saw this production on Saturday night, shortly before the storm blew up. Shakespeare's plays rarely contain heroes or villains: everyone in Julius Caesar is capable of good, though everyone ends up doing ill. Like most conservative critics, I tend to find that imposing specific modern parallels on Shakespeare tends to reduce this ambiguity, simplifying his complex characters into "Saturday Night Live" parodies.

Public Theater art director Oskar Eustis' version of "Julius Caesar" is no different. Gregg Henry's grinning, gesticulating Caesar is too obviously Trump to bear much relation to Shakespeare's flawed, charismatic war hero; Tina Benko, as his wife, is no more than a heavily-accented Melania stereotype. Subtlety is lost.

Yet this is not the vicious lynching of a Trump-surrogate that the right-wing press are keen to portray, nor a ritual expression of New York Democrats' bloodlust. Eustis' production may present Trump as a vulgar demagogue -- quelle horreur! -- but it makes crystal clear that assassinating him is the worst possible thing his opponents could do.

