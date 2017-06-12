(CNN) It's a Fourth of July party in 1993. An 18-year-old girl, lost in thought, sits by an aquamarine swimming pool near Los Angeles. A pristine white surgical bandage is slapped across her face, from eyebrow to upper lip. Her name is Lindsey.

"I had wanted to get my nose done since I was twelve," she reflects. Most of her school friends had already had plastic surgery -- breasts reduced or enlarged, fat removed, noses done. We can see from the photograph Lindsey has finally just got her heart's desire. Three days after surgery, is she happy? It's hard to tell.

The Californian photojournalist Lauren Greenfield, who captured this scene, has been documenting the American dream in its all permutations for the last 25 years or so. With a workaholic's obsession, she has become fascinated by wealth and fame and by what she calls "the influence of affluence" -- how people try to ape the way the rich live.

Her output has been prodigious: some 300 photo essays for magazines and newspapers across the extremes of consumer culture: "bling, celebrity and narcissism."

Her archive of over half a million photos has now been condensed into 600 images in "Generation Wealth," a 7-pound coffee table book bound seductively in gold silk, and retailing at a hefty $75.