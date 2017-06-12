Story highlights A pregnant Irish minor wanted an abortion but was placed in a psychiatric clinic, according to a new report

The girl was detained for days

(CNN) A pregnant Irish minor who wanted an abortion was placed into a psychiatric clinic against her will in late 2016, according to a report published by the Child Care Law Reporting Project on Monday.

A psychiatrist first evaluated the pregnant girl as depressed and suicidal before sending her to Dublin, according to the project, which examines and reports on child care proceedings in Irish courts. The girl and her mother believed they were traveling to the Irish capital for an abortion, according to the report.

Instead, when they arrived, the girl was placed into a mental health facility, where she was detained for days. Under European Union law, the minor's identity has been withheld.

Ireland holds the most restrictive abortion laws in Europe, held up by the Irish Constitution's eighth amendment, which places the right to life of an unborn child on equal footing with the right to life of the mother.

The amendment, passed in 1983, prohibits abortion even in cases of rape, incest or ill health of the mother, allowing it as a consideration only when the woman's life is in immediate danger under the 2014 Protection of Life During Pregnancy Act.

Read More