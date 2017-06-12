Milk prompts recall of Chef Boyardee, other pastas

Story highlights Conagra is recalling more than 700,000 pounds of spaghetti and meatballs products

They contain milk, but that information is not on the labels

No related health problems have been reported

(CNN) About 717,338 pounds of Conagra brands spaghetti and meatball products, including Chef Boyardee, are being recalled, the US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service says.

The products contain milk, which is an allergen for many consumers, but the labels did not specify that the items contained milk.

An ingredient supplier notified Conagra on Tuesday that bread crumbs used in the spaghetti and meatballs included milk as an ingredient.

Join the conversation See the latest news and share your comments with CNN Health on Facebook and Twitter.

The recalled items include Libby's, Del Pino's, Hy-Top, Food Hold, Essential Everyday and Chef Boyardee spaghetti and meatballs made with pork, chicken and beef in tomato sauce, as well as Chef Boyardee Mini Pasta Shells & Meatballs.

The items were produced from January 5 to January 12. They can also be identified by "EST. 794M" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Read More