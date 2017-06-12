Could football help ease tensions between North and South Korea?

Story highlights Seoul hopes to have a regional bloc host the 2030 football tournament

It previously co-hosted the 2002 World Cup with Japan

(CNN) Tensions in northeast Asia are among their highest in decades, amid continued missile testing by Pyongyang and saber-rattling from Tokyo, Beijing and Washington.

Could sport be the solution? South Korean President Moon Jae-in apparently thinks so.

In discussions with FIFA President Gianni Infantino this week, the South Korean President suggested a "regional bloc" including both Koreas, China and Japan could join forces to host the 2030 football World Cup.

A jointly hosted tournament "could help create peace between the South and North and in the northeast region," Moon said, according to a spokesman.

He also suggested it could lead to a European Union-style "security and economic" partnership between countries in the region.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in, right, talks with FIFA President Gianni Infantino at the presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea.