Russia protests: Kremlin critic Navalny detained, wife tweets

Story highlights Thousands of opposition supporters are expected in Russian capital

But the authorities have declared the planned protest illegal

(CNN) Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny has been reportedly detained by authorities as protesters -- engaged in a day of nationwide anti-corruption demonstrations -- braced for clashes in Moscow on Monday.

Navalny's wife, Yulia, reported news of his detention at his home in Moscow on his official Twitter feed. She also posted a picture showing police officers at the scene.

Meanwhile Navalny's YouTube channel, which had been broadcasting live to more than 50,000 people as protests across Russia got underway, lost light and sound in the studio.

Hours earlier, authorities declared that a planned rally in the Russian capital was illegal.

"We warn that any attempts to hold an illegal event on the Tverskaya Street, Moscow is a direct violation of the law," the Prosecutor General said in a statement.

