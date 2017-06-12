Breaking News

'Luther' returning to BBC America

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 11:51 AM ET, Mon June 12, 2017

Idris Elba in 'Luther'

  • Creator says John Luther has unfinished business
  • Elba looks forward to putting the coat back on

(CNN)BBC America is bringing Idris Elba back in "Luther."

The network announced on Monday that it will air a new four-part limited-series, starring Elba and written by creator Neil Cross.
Cross said he and Elba are constantly being asked for updates from "Luther" fans since the series aired a two-part special in 2015.
    "What happened to John Luther after we last saw him striding unbowed through the streets of his city, his blood red London," Cross said in a statement. "It can't be over, can it? There's so much we don't know. So much unfinished business."
    The British crime drama with Elba as detective John Luther has become a binge-worthy favorite since its debut on BBC in 2010.
    The role has garnered Elba multiple Emmy nominations, along with a Golden Globe Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award and Critics' Choice Award.
    "Neil, the BBC and I have been talking about a further season and I am thrilled that we have been able to bring it all together," Elba said in a statement. " I look forward to putting the coat back on."
    Filming for "Luther" will begin next year.