Lindsay Lohan lands British TV series

(CNN) Lindsay Lohan is returning to television.

The actress has been cast in Season 2 of "Sick Note," a Sky 1 comedy starring Rupert Grint and Nick Frost.

Grint plays Daniel Glass, who the network describes as "a compulsive liar stuck in a failing relationship and dead-end insurance job, under the thumb of irrepressible boss Kenny West (played by Don Johnson)."

Things really take off when Daniel is wrongly diagnosed with a terminal illness by his inept doctor (played by Nick Frost), who convinces him to play along with the misdiagnosis.

Lohan will star as Katerina West, the daughter of Daniel's boss.

