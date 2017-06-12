Katy Perry's confessional weekend

Story highlights Perry live streamed her life for days

She talked about therapy and past loves

(CNN) "Witness" Katy Perry's tell-all.

That's the title of her new album, which Perry is promoting, apparently, by spilling tea all over the place -- and not the kind you drink.

Perry is doing a "Big Brother"-style live stream titled "Witness World Wide" in which fans can watch her live in a house for 96 hours.

The singer has done a series of interviews in recent days, including one with "Late Late Show" host James Corden that involved a game of "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts," in which they either had to tell secrets or consume something disgusting.

Here's some of what we learned:

