Katy Perry's confessional weekend

(CNN)"Witness" Katy Perry's tell-all.
That's the title of her new album, which Perry is promoting, apparently, by spilling tea all over the place -- and not the kind you drink.
Perry is doing a "Big Brother"-style live stream titled "Witness World Wide" in which fans can watch her live in a house for 96 hours.
The singer has done a series of interviews in recent days, including one with "Late Late Show" host James Corden that involved a game of "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts," in which they either had to tell secrets or consume something disgusting.
Here's some of what we learned:
Therapy for the world to see
Perry sat with therapist Dr. Siri Sat Nam Singh and opened up for an emotional session.
She said she's been in therapy for five years and talked about wanting to return to her more authentic "Katheryn Hudson," which is her birth name.
She also opened up about suffering depression and having suicidal thoughts.
"I feel ashamed that I would have those thoughts, feel that low and that depressed," Perry said.
Ranking her former lovers
Things were much lighter when Corden stopped by.
He asked Perry to rank from worst to best in the bedroom three of her exes: singer John Mayer, actor Orlando Bloom and DJ/producer Diplo.
Sorry, Diplo.
The list went Diplo, Bloom and Mayer.
"They're all amazing lovers and I would have sex with all of them when I get out of this place," Perry said.
Probably good news for Mayer, who has been quite open about Perry being his "one who got away."
Speaking of the one who got away
You are loved Josh Groban.
Groban has said in the past that the pair kind of flirted with the idea of dating. Perry said that when folks ask her about the one who got away, it's Groban.
"He's one of my good friends," she said. "I love him so much. He's the best."
She's over the Swift feud
During an appearance on Arianna Huffington's The Thrive Global Podcast, Perry revealed she's ready to let go of the tension between her and Taylor Swift.
"I forgive her and I'm sorry for anything I ever did, and I hope the same from her," Perry said.
The two pop stars have been the subject of "Bad Blood" reports for years. Last week, Swift returned her music to streaming services on the same day Perry released her "Witness" album.
In response, Perry told Huffington "there are bigger fish to fry."
"I love her, and I want the best for her," Perry said. "And I think she's a fantastic songwriter, and I think that, you know, if we, both her and I, can be representatives of strong women that come together despite their differences, I think the whole world is going to go like, 'Yeah, well we can do this.' I don't know."