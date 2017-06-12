Story highlights Banks is set to direct the upcoming 'Charlie's Angels' reboot and together with her production company, she hopes to create more opportunities for women in Hollywood

(CNN) When it comes to gender parity in Hollywood, Elizabeth Banks is wide awake.

"To borrow a phrase that I know very little about, I think it's important for women to be real 'woke' right now," Banks said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. "I do feel like young women, in particular, have woken up to the fact that things they took for granted can no longer be taken for granted. You've got to keep fighting for progress."

Banks and her husband, Max Handelman, co-founded the production company, Brownstone Productions, which created the popular "Pitch Perfect" franchise among other films. The company is now branching into television projects.

"We look for female directors and female writers," Banks said. "We work with a lot of female voices. And we work with guys, too. We're not anti-man. We always keep that list very open and fluid. For me to feel like I'm actually making a difference in our business requires action and not just talking about it. "

Banks is directing and producing an upcoming reboot of "Charlie's Angels."

Read More