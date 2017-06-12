'Celtics/Lakers' rivalry that 'saved' NBA scores for ESPN

(CNN) For those enjoying the aerial displays of Golden State/Cleveland, ESPN provides a glorious reminder of the NBA's greatest rivalry in "Celtics/Lakers: Best of Enemies," a five-hour documentary that wraps those memorable series in historical and sociological context. If it's not "O.J.: Made in America" in scope and impact, this high-scoring "30 for 30" effort is the next best thing.

Director Jim Podhoretz employs a rather cheeky device by having Boston native Donnie Wahlberg and L.A.'s Ice Cube trade off narration duties, leveling pointed jabs at each other's preferred basketball teams. (Wahlberg, for example, dismisses the Lakers' home court of the "Showtime" 1980s, the Fabulous Forum, as "The arena that doubles as a nightclub.")

The alternating approach, however, lends color to the rivalry, which, with the project's luxury of time, allows the participants to reminisce at length about, say, the classic 1984 NBA Finals. In addition, Podhoretz wisely punctuates the action with calls from Lakers and Celtics play-by-play announcers Chick Hearn and Johnny Most, two wildly distinctive voices whose homer-ism practically defined the emotion that surrounded these contests.

"That's a lousy rotten play!" Hearn bellows, in that memorable moment when Kevin McHale clotheslined the Lakers' Kurt Rambis as he raced to the hoop on a fast break.

"Celtics/Lakers" also devotes considerable time to the racial undertones that surrounded the teams and the NBA, with the flashy Lakers and their African-American stars going against the Celtics and their "Great White Hope" Larry Bird -- a description that Bird fastidiously rejected, but an unavoidable aspect of the rivalry at the time that was magnified by the Celtics' predominantly white squad, including the aforementioned McHale and Danny Ainge.

