Autos industry outsiders' intriguing new concepts
Tesla T1 – Six students from the IED Barcelona design school were tasked with creating a futuristic race car for the 2030 Le Mans. The result, known as the unofficial Tesla T1, proposes the use of four wind turbines at each wheel to propel the car.
Airbus Pop.Up – Pop.Up, a new concept developed by the design firm Italdesign and Airbus, brings us one step closer to a flying car -- sort of. The concept car is a two-seat carbon fiber pod that can be picked up by a large drone and transported up to 60 miles. It can also be mounted on wheels, and connected with other pods to make a sort of train.
Bosch concept car – When it comes to electronics brand Bosch's concept car, which debuted at this year's Consumer Electronics Show, it's all about the interior. Facial recognition technology is used to personalize its settings. Everything from the type of music it plays to the position of the mirrors and the ambient temperature are all adjusted to your liking so as to minimize driver distraction.
Bosch concept car – The Bosch concept features a hologram-like dashboard display with a haptic quality, giving them a physical feel, and has a gesture control system so you can use hand signals to control certain functions. Your smartphone, meanwhile, acts as the unlock button, so you never have to carry a key.
Mercedes-Benz 2040 Streamliner – Though the silver color is typical for a Mercedes-Benz, South Korean designer Minwoong Im's 2040 Streamliner concept is anything but predictable. The design is based on the manufacturer's 1955 W196R, which itself drew inspiration from World War II fighter planes.
Mercedes-Benz 2040 Streamliner – The new concept uses the same dual jet engine system as its progenitor, but swaps the curves of the past for a more angular, futuristic aesthetic.
Renault Twin'Z – Lovegrove set about making a less formal cabin that feels less restrictive and structured than that of a conventional car. Meanwhile, a smartphone, located where a gearshift would normally be, acts as the speedometer.
Chanel Fiole – Rather than design a concept car for an established manufacturer, Jin Young Jo, a student from Hongik University in Seoul, South Korea, set about creating a design for French fashion house Chanel, the shape of which is meant to emulate the draping of fabric.
Chanel Fiole – The Chanel Fiole is a rather pretty take on the classic 2+2 GT coupe that manages to squeeze in a third passenger behind the two front seats. Up front is the famous Chanel logo, set against either a black or white paint job.