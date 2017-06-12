Breaking News

Six students from the IED Barcelona design school were tasked with creating a futuristic race car for the 2030 Le Mans. The result, known as the unofficial Tesla T1, proposes the use of four wind turbines at each wheel to propel the car.
Pop.Up, a new concept developed by the design firm Italdesign and Airbus, brings us one step closer to a flying car -- sort of. The concept car is a two-seat carbon fiber pod that can be picked up by a large drone and transported up to 60 miles. It can also be mounted on wheels, and connected with other pods to make a sort of train.
"Adding the third dimension to seamless multi-modal transportation networks will without a doubt improve the way we live and how we get from A to B," Mathias Thomsen, general manager for urban air mobility at Airbus, said at the Pop.Up's unveiling at this year's Geneva Motor Show.
When it comes to electronics brand Bosch&#39;s concept car, which debuted at this year&#39;s Consumer Electronics Show, it&#39;s all about the interior. Facial recognition technology is used to personalize its settings. Everything from the type of music it plays to the position of the mirrors and the ambient temperature are all adjusted to your liking so as to minimize driver distraction.
The Bosch concept features a hologram-like dashboard display with a haptic quality, giving them a physical feel, and has a gesture control system so you can use hand signals to control certain functions. Your smartphone, meanwhile, acts as the unlock button, so you never have to carry a key.
Yes, this is an Italian supercar, if the sleek looks hadn&#39;t already given that away. The Syrma concept -- developed by 11 students from Milan&#39;s Istituto Europeo di Design, and presented at the &lt;a href=&quot;http://money.cnn.com/gallery/autos/2015/03/04/2015-geneva-motor-show/&quot;&gt;2015 Geneva Motor Show&lt;/a&gt; -- keeps its foot in the old and new by having a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V6 combustion engine mated to an electric motor. Other stand-out features include an output of 900 horsepower, a low carbon footprint and, in electric mode, near-silent motoring.
Though the silver color is typical for a Mercedes-Benz, South Korean designer Minwoong Im&#39;s 2040 Streamliner concept is anything but predictable. The design is based on the manufacturer&#39;s 1955 W196R, which itself drew inspiration from World War II fighter planes.
The new concept uses the same dual jet engine system as its progenitor, but swaps the curves of the past for a more angular, futuristic aesthetic.
When award-winning Welsh artist and industrial designer &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.rosslovegrove.com/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Ross Lovegrove&lt;/a&gt; was asked to help craft a Renault concept in 2013, expectations were set high. The idea was to make a city car stand out on the roads, and this was done by covering the exterior with color-changing LED lights.
Lovegrove set about making a less formal cabin that feels less restrictive and structured than that of a conventional car. Meanwhile, a smartphone, located where a gearshift would normally be, acts as the speedometer.
Rather than design a concept car for an established manufacturer, Jin Young Jo, a student from Hongik University in Seoul, South Korea, set about creating a design for French fashion house Chanel, the shape of which is meant to emulate the draping of fabric.
The Chanel Fiole is a rather pretty take on the classic 2+2 GT coupe that manages to squeeze in a third passenger behind the two front seats. Up front is the famous Chanel logo, set against either a black or white paint job.
(CNN)It makes sense for an automotive designer to come up with an automotive concept. That is, after all, what they get paid to do. But anyone with a pen and paper, or some sort of 3D software can have a go at creating the car of the future.

Most concept cars do, of course, typically end up much less exciting when they reach production because of various practical considerations and regulations.
Yet for cars that aren't intended to make it onto the roads, the results can be especially interesting. Eco-friendly concepts, concepts that challenge convention, concepts a 10-year-old boy would put on his wall and dream of owning -- the possibilities are endless.
Here are seven examples of concept cars that do all that and more.