Her family did not report her to authorities

(CNN) A preschool assistant detained for being radicalized is the first woman in Singaporean history to be taken in on radicalization charges, according to the Singapore Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The woman was radicalized in 2013 and began posting and sharing pro-ISIS material online the following year, the Foreign Affairs Ministry said in a statement released Monday. Authorities said she planned to travel to Syria with her young child before being detained in June.

"She said that since 2015, she was looking for 'a Salafi or an ISIS supporter' to marry and settle down with him and her child in Syria. She said she would support her husband if he fought for ISIS in Syria as she believed she would reap 'heavenly rewards' if he died in battle," the ministry statement said.

The ministry also claimed the woman's family members learned of her radicalization in 2015 and unsuccessfully tried to convert her, but did not report it to authorities.

"The heightened terrorism threat worldwide and in Singapore makes it imperative for family members and friends to raise to the authorities anyone they suspect of being radicalised or planning terror activities," the statement said. "(The woman's) family members did not bring her to the attention of the authorities when she was younger and could have potentially been turned back from the path of radicalisation."

