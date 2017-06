(CNN) Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

-- Trump's travel ban keeps getting shot down as courts use his tweets against him. This time, it was the 9th Circuit court of appeals that blocked the executive order limiting travel from six predominately Muslim countries (Read the ruling here ). To recap the travel ban saga, today's ruling largely affirmed a Hawaii district court judge's decision in March to block the ban. Separately, the 4th Circuit court in Virginia also upheld a freeze on the ban last month. The Trump administration appealed the 4th Circuit ruling to the Supreme Court, and they'll no doubt appeal today's ruling too.

-- Maryland and DC are suing Trump , claiming that foreign payments to Trump's properties are in violation of the Constitution.