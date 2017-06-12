(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
-- President Donald Trump just had one of the weirdest Cabinet meetings ever. He opened with a lengthy statement touting his own work, and then turned it over to his Cabinet secretaries, each of whom lavished praise on Trump. We're not exaggerating. White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus thanked Trump "for the opportunity and blessing to serve your agenda." Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer took the opportunity to troll.
-- Trump's travel ban keeps getting shot down as courts use his tweets against him. This time, it was the 9th Circuit court of appeals that blocked the executive order limiting travel from six predominately Muslim countries (Read the ruling here). To recap the travel ban saga, today's ruling largely affirmed a Hawaii district court judge's decision in March to block the ban. Separately, the 4th Circuit court in Virginia also upheld a freeze on the ban last month. The Trump administration appealed the 4th Circuit ruling to the Supreme Court, and they'll no doubt appeal today's ruling too.
-- Maryland and DC are suing Trump, claiming that foreign payments to Trump's properties are in violation of the Constitution.
-- 97% of Puerto Rico voters chose US statehood in a referendum Sunday. Don't hold your breath though -- voter turnout was low and only Congress can make Puerto Rico a state. Here's why it'll be hard to convince lawmakers.
-- Russian authorities detained opposition leader Alexey Navalny, his wife tweeted, on a day when widespread protests were held nationwide. Here's what Russia's anti-corruption protests mean for Vladimir Putin.
-- Uber CEO Travis Kalanick's right-hand man, Emil Michael, left the company amid a PR crisis over workplace culture there.
-- Bill Cosby declined to testify at his trial for aggravated indecent assault, and his defense rested its case after calling one witness to the stand.
-- It's been one year since a gunman opened fire at a gay nightclub in Orlando, killing 49 people. Here's a look back on how the Pulse terror attack changed Orlando. Among those who survived, one victim told us, "There's nothing proud about being a survivor." Another victim grappled with escaping Pulse that night while his friends didn't. And you called, we listened: the Orlando massacre pushed some LGBTQ Americans back into the closet, while others decided to come out because of it.