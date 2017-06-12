(Some) Puerto Ricans vote for US statehood

Story highlights 97% of voters in Puerto Rico's referendum chose US statehood Sunday

But voter turnout was low after opposition parties called for a boycott

(CNN) Puerto Ricans who voted for US statehood in a non-binding referendum Sunday are "claiming our equal rights as American citizens," Puerto Rico's governor says.

Ninety-seven percent of the votes favored statehood but voter participation was just 23% after opposition parties called for a boycott of what they called a "rigged" process in part over the ballot language.

Congress, the only body that can approve new states, will ultimately decide whether the status of the US commonwealth changes.

"It will be up to this new generation of Puerto Ricans to demand and claim in Washington the end of the current improper colonial relationship, and begin a transition process to fully incorporate Puerto Rico as the next state of the Union," Governor Ricardo Rosselló of the pro-statehood New Progressive Party said in a statement Sunday.

For Puerto Rico to become a US state, Congress would need to pass a statute laying out the transition process. If Congress does not pass a statute, Puerto Rico's status will remain as it is.

Photos: What you should know about Puerto Rico Puerto Rico's first governor, appointed in 1509, was Spanish explorer Juan Ponce de León. He named a city on the island Puerto Rico, or "rich port," which later became the name by which the entire island was identified. Hide Caption 1 of 10 Photos: What you should know about Puerto Rico People fill pails with water at the Christopher Columbus Fountain in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, in 1920. Here, Columbus is said to have stepped on the shore and taken his first American drink. Hide Caption 2 of 10 Photos: What you should know about Puerto Rico Puerto Ricans have been US citizens since 1917, and the island has been a US commonwealth since 1952. Puerto Rico wrote its own constitution, which was approved by Congress and signed by President Harry S. Truman. Hide Caption 3 of 10 Photos: What you should know about Puerto Rico Puerto Ricans last voted on the question of statehood in 2012. A referendum asked voters if they wanted to change the island's relationship with the United States: become the 51st state, gain independence or opt for sovereign "free association," a designation that would give more autonomy. Most chose statehood, but the vote didn't lead anywhere. Hide Caption 4 of 10 Photos: What you should know about Puerto Rico A woman leaves a voting station after casting her ballot in the June 2008 Democratic presidential primary between Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama in San Juan. Puerto Ricans can vote in US primaries but not in presidential elections. Hide Caption 5 of 10 Photos: What you should know about Puerto Rico Tourism is big business throughout the island and pulls in about $4 billion annually. The Castillo San Cristóbal in San Juan is a top attraction. It's one of the largest fortresses built in the Americas, constructed to protect the island from military attack. Hide Caption 6 of 10 Photos: What you should know about Puerto Rico The Zika epidemic presented a threat to the health of Puerto Ricans as well as a blow to the island's tourism industry. While the crisis was declared over in June 2017, more than 35,000 cases were reported there in 2016, and a public health emergency was enacted. Here, Michelle Flandez holds her son Inti Perez, diagnosed with microcephaly linked to the mosquito-borne virus. Hide Caption 7 of 10 Photos: What you should know about Puerto Rico Puerto Rican identity has played a prominent role in popular culture and entertainment. Hip-hop and breakdancing grew out of a multicultural New York landscape that included African-American and Puerto Rican youths. Here, a production of "West Side Story" features the fleet-footed Puerto Rican Sharks gang. Hide Caption 8 of 10 Photos: What you should know about Puerto Rico Prominent Puerto Rican Americans include Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda, pictured, actor Benicio Del Toro and entertainer Jennifer Lopez. Hide Caption 9 of 10 Photos: What you should know about Puerto Rico A down economy and high migration away from the island to mainland America means lots of vacant buildings on the island. The governor announced Puerto Rico would seek a form of bankruptcy protection to restructure its $70 billion-plus debt in May 2017, the largest municipal restructuring in US history. Hide Caption 10 of 10