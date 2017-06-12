'I am a thief' tattooed on forehead of alleged bicycle thief

(CNN) "I am a thief and a loser."

This is what was tattooed in the forehead of a Brazilian teenager who was caught trying to steal a bicycle in a city near Sao Paulo.

The incident was recorded with a cellphone and published on social media, leading authorities to arrest a local tattoo artist and his accomplice.

Both confessed, police said.

Tattoo artist Maycon Wesley Carvalho dos Reis, 27, and bricklayer Ronildo Moreira de Araujo, 29, were charged with torture.

