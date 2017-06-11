Seattle (CNN) A China Eastern Airlines jet suffered a major engine failure shortly after taking off out of Sydney for Shanghai on Sunday.

After the airplane landed safely back in Sydney, emergency crews found a gaping hole in the front part of the engine nacelle's structural casing, known as the nose cowl.

The incident with the jetliner's engines is the second of its kind in as many months.

No passengers or crew aboard the twin-aisle Airbus A330 were injured during the incident, according to Xinhua news.

After hearing a "really, really loud" unexpected noise after takeoff, "nobody really panicked, but I was a little bit nervous and it kind of smelled like burning," one passenger told CNN affiliate Seven Network.

Read More