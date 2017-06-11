Severed head, headless body found in same Mississippi neighborhood

Story highlights Both sets of remains are only identified as those of a black male

Police are waiting on coroner to determine whether it's the same person

(CNN) Mississippi authorities are investigating two separate crime scenes after the gruesome discoveries of a severed head and a headless body nearby in Jackson.

The head was found Saturday morning on the front porch of a home, Jackson Police Cmdr. Tyree Jones told CNN. It appeared to have been cut off at the neck, he said.

A few hours later, a headless burned body was discovered less than a mile away, according to Jones.

Both sets of remains are only identified as those of a black male.

Residents told CNN affiliate WLBT that the body was found by a group of children in a wooded area.

