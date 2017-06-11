Story highlights Sharapova suffered thigh injury in Rome

Denied a wildcard at French Open after doping ban ended

Russian decided to enter Wimbledon qualifying

Will need a wildcard to play at the US Open

(CNN) Maria Sharapova will have to wait until the US Open in August -- at the earliest -- to return to grand slam action after the Russian star pulled out of Wimbledon qualifying due to injury.

Sharapova came back to the tennis tour in April after a 15-month doping ban but with her ranking not yet good enough to make the main draw needed a wildcard to enter the ongoing French Open.

But after being denied that wildcard by the French tennis federation, the five-time grand slam winner -- and world's richest female athlete for most of the past decade -- decided to enter Wimbledon qualifying in the final week of June instead of requesting a main-draw wildcard.

However the thigh injury she sustained at the Italian Open in May hasn't sufficiently healed.

Photos: Dressed for success at Roland Garros After Maria Sharapova was denied a wild card to play at Roland Garros, have tennis fashionistas been denied a "wow" moment at the French Open? Hide Caption 1 of 10 Photos: Dressed for success at Roland Garros At the 2006 US Open, the Russian wore this sleek outfit inspired by Audrey Hepburn's 'Breakfast at Tiffany's' dress. Hide Caption 2 of 10 Photos: Dressed for success at Roland Garros At Roland Garros in 2008, Sharapova wore this blue-and-white outfit inspired by 1920s French tennis star Suzanne Lenglen. Hide Caption 3 of 10 Photos: Dressed for success at Roland Garros Although Sharapova was denied a wild card into Roland Garros following her drug ban, Nike had already made her French Open outfits. "Sharapova had oufits for all five slams she has missed out on, there is a missing era of Sharapova fashion going on now," said Ben Rothenberg, tennis contributor to the New York Times. Hide Caption 4 of 10 Photos: Dressed for success at Roland Garros Venus Williams shocked some onlookers at the 2010 French Open with her skin-toned underwear. Hide Caption 5 of 10 Photos: Dressed for success at Roland Garros At Roland Garros last year, Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev wore matching Adidas Zebra-inspired outfits. "I actually really liked the zebra prints, I know some people hated it but I actually really liked that stuff," sid Bethanie Mattek-Sands. Hide Caption 6 of 10 Photos: Dressed for success at Roland Garros The US player -- ranked doubles world No. 1 -- knocked out the returning Petra Kvitova at this year's French Open wearing a cherry-covered top. Hide Caption 7 of 10 Photos: Dressed for success at Roland Garros Defending champion Garbine Muguruza was knocked out by Kristina Mladenovic. Though both are sponsored by Adidas, the pair had none of the clashing problems of Zverev and Thiem. Hide Caption 8 of 10 Photos: Dressed for success at Roland Garros Mladenovic eventually prevailed and the 13th seed now faces Timea Bacsinszky in the quarterfinals. Hide Caption 9 of 10 Photos: Dressed for success at Roland Garros Novak Djokovic recently made the switch from Uniqlo to French fashion giant Lacoste, just in time for the start of the French Open. Hide Caption 10 of 10

Read More