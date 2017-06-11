Photos: LGCT on the Riviera Sergio Alvarez Moya claimed his maiden LGCT Grand Prix win in Cannes, pipping home favorite Simon Delestre to the top of the podium.



"Grand Prix are so hard to win. There were so many riders in the jump off today but it turned out to be fantastic, especially for me," the triumphant Spaniard said. Hide Caption 1 of 10

Photos: LGCT on the Riviera Delestre, riding Hermes Ryan, was buoyed by the home crowd but finished second in a time of 36.70 seconds -- 0.94 seconds behind the unstoppable pair of Moya and his horse Arrayan. Hide Caption 2 of 10

Photos: LGCT on the Riviera Germany's Daniel Deusser eventually took third place after setting an early time of 37.63 seconds. Riding 10-year-old SX Hidalgo V, Deusser was the first of 10 riders to post clear rides. Hide Caption 3 of 10

Photos: LGCT on the Riviera The top three celebrate on the podium, although the result has little bearing on the overall LGCT leaderboard. Delestre and Deusser are 11th and 12th, respectively, while Moya's first ever win puts him in 41st place. Hide Caption 4 of 10

Photos: LGCT on the Riviera Holland's Harrie Smolders climbed to the top of the overall LGCT leaderboard, after his clear ride atop Emerald N.O.P.



Smolders' consistent performances have seen him overtake Italian Lorenzo de Luca, although his lead stands at a slender 17 points. "My strength is in my horses," Smolders said. "In the end the key word will be consistency ... which is not so easy." Hide Caption 5 of 10

Photos: LGCT on the Riviera Christian Ahlmann, riding Colorit, took ninth place in Cannes to keep him within touching distance of new leader Smolders. The German is now 33 points behind his rival. Hide Caption 6 of 10

Photos: LGCT on the Riviera Alberto Zorzi recorded a time of 38.30 seconds on MHS Going Global to secure an impressive fourth place in Cannes. The Italian remains in the mix in the overall standings, sitting in fifth with 105 points -- 45 off the lead. Hide Caption 7 of 10

Photos: LGCT on the Riviera Two-time Cannes Grand Prix champion Roger-Yves Bost was another of the 10 riders to post clear runs. Riding Sydney une Prince, the Frenchman was unable to secure a hat-trick on the Riviera and posted a time of 37.48 seconds to take sixth place. Hide Caption 8 of 10

Photos: LGCT on the Riviera The Cannes Grand Prix welcomes over 15,000 spectators over the course of the weekend. Held under the evening lights on the glamorous French Riviera, Cannes has become a mainstay on the 15-leg LGCT. Hide Caption 9 of 10