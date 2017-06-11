Breaking News

LGCT Cannes: Sergio Alvarez Moya wins first in spectacular style

Updated 5:30 PM ET, Sun June 11, 2017

Sergio Alvarez Moya claimed his maiden LGCT Grand Prix win in Cannes, pipping home favorite Simon Delestre to the top of the podium.

"Grand Prix are so hard to win. There were so many riders in the jump off today but it turned out to be fantastic, especially for me," the triumphant Spaniard said.
Sergio Alvarez Moya claimed his maiden LGCT Grand Prix win in Cannes, pipping home favorite Simon Delestre to the top of the podium.

"Grand Prix are so hard to win. There were so many riders in the jump off today but it turned out to be fantastic, especially for me," the triumphant Spaniard said.
Delestre, riding Hermes Ryan, was buoyed by the home crowd but finished second in a time of 36.70 seconds -- 0.94 seconds behind the unstoppable pair of Moya and his horse Arrayan.
Germany&#39;s Daniel Deusser eventually took third place after setting an early time of 37.63 seconds. Riding 10-year-old SX Hidalgo V, Deusser was the first of 10 riders to post clear rides.
The top three celebrate on the podium, although the result has little bearing on the overall LGCT leaderboard. Delestre and Deusser are 11th and 12th, respectively, while Moya&#39;s first ever win puts him in 41st place.
Holland's Harrie Smolders climbed to the top of the overall LGCT leaderboard, after his clear ride atop Emerald N.O.P.

Smolders' consistent performances have seen him overtake Italian Lorenzo de Luca, although his lead stands at a slender 17 points. "My strength is in my horses," Smolders said. "In the end the key word will be consistency ... which is not so easy."
Holland's Harrie Smolders climbed to the top of the overall LGCT leaderboard, after his clear ride atop Emerald N.O.P.

Smolders' consistent performances have seen him overtake Italian Lorenzo de Luca, although his lead stands at a slender 17 points. "My strength is in my horses," Smolders said. "In the end the key word will be consistency ... which is not so easy."
Christian Ahlmann, riding Colorit, took ninth place in Cannes to keep him within touching distance of new leader Smolders. The German is now 33 points behind his rival.
Alberto Zorzi recorded a time of 38.30 seconds on MHS Going Global to secure an impressive fourth place in Cannes. The Italian remains in the mix in the overall standings, sitting in fifth with 105 points -- 45 off the lead.
Two-time Cannes Grand Prix champion Roger-Yves Bost was another of the 10 riders to post clear runs. Riding Sydney une Prince, the Frenchman was unable to secure a hat-trick on the Riviera and posted a time of 37.48 seconds to take sixth place.
The Cannes Grand Prix welcomes over 15,000 spectators over the course of the weekend. Held under the evening lights on the glamorous French Riviera, Cannes has become a mainstay on the 15-leg LGCT.
Smolders&#39; compatriot Eric van der Vleuten came fifth in a time of 43.84 on Wunschkind 19. Van der Vleuten sits way back in 44th place, although banks €18,000 for his weekend&#39;s work.
Sergio Alvarez Moya has claimed a maiden LGCT Grand Prix win with a spectacular ride in Cannes.
The Spaniard edged out home favorite Simon Delestre with a perfect ride to top the podium by almost a second.
Meanwhile, Holland's Harrie Smolders went top of the overall rankings thanks to his consistent results -- including 10th place in Cannes -- and now leads Italian Lorenzo de Luca by a slender 17 points.